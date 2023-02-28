Former Colleyville Heritage principal sues school district for defamation

article

A former North Texas high school principal is suing his old district and a school board member.

James Whitfield parted ways with the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District more than a year ago.

The former Colleyville Heritage High School principal claimed he was pushed out over accusations he promoted critical race theory.

The district denied that and pointed to allegations of insubordination.

Dr. Whitfield and the district reached a settlement not to discuss the situation publicly.

But in a lawsuit, Whitfield said GCISD trustee Tammy Nakamura violated the settlement by calling him an "activist" at a public event last year.

He is seeking $250,000 from Nakamura and the district for the alleged defamation.