Former Colleyville Heritage principal sues school district for defamation

Colleyville
James Whitfield, 43, principal at Colleyville Heritage High School, has been placed on leave by the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD after being accused of teaching critical race theory at his high school. (Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune)

COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A former North Texas high school principal is suing his old district and a school board member.

James Whitfield parted ways with the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District more than a year ago.

The former Colleyville Heritage High School principal claimed he was pushed out over accusations he promoted critical race theory.

The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board agreed to keep former principal James Whitfield on paid leave until August 2023. He and his supporters say he was wrongly accused of promoting and teaching critical race theory.

The district denied that and pointed to allegations of insubordination.

Dr. Whitfield and the district reached a settlement not to discuss the situation publicly.

But in a lawsuit, Whitfield said GCISD trustee Tammy Nakamura violated the settlement by calling him an "activist" at a public event last year.

He is seeking $250,000 from Nakamura and the district for the alleged defamation.