Former Colleyville Heritage principal sues school district for defamation
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A former North Texas high school principal is suing his old district and a school board member.
James Whitfield parted ways with the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District more than a year ago.
The former Colleyville Heritage High School principal claimed he was pushed out over accusations he promoted critical race theory.
RELATED: How Colleyville Heritage's Black principal was swept into a "critical race theory" maelstrom
The district denied that and pointed to allegations of insubordination.
Dr. Whitfield and the district reached a settlement not to discuss the situation publicly.
RELATED: Colleyville Heritage principal James Whitfield, GCISD to go separate ways
But in a lawsuit, Whitfield said GCISD trustee Tammy Nakamura violated the settlement by calling him an "activist" at a public event last year.
He is seeking $250,000 from Nakamura and the district for the alleged defamation.