Former ATF agent gives insight into Plano home explosion investigation

Investigators were back at the Plano house that exploded earlier this week.

Tuesday, the fire department said the cause was likely an isolated gas leak, but on Wednesday, police revealed they believe the explosion may have been intentional.

It was a stunning announcement.

Unfortunately, investigators have yet to elaborate about what leads them to believe this was intentional, but there was valuable insight from someone who’s familiar with these cases.

Thursday, the AFT and bomb squad were back at the debris field that was once 4429 Cleveland Drive in west Plano.

"You start at the beginning, middle, and work your way out," former AFT agent Hector Tarango said.

Tarango, who is now running his own consulting firm, has worked similar cases.

He said what stands out most is the magnitude of the damage and the fact that there were no fires, meaning likely no explosives or accelerants used.

"Looking at the scene as an investigator, it’s evident to me that there was a lot of gas leakage just based on the amount of damage. And it wasn’t just relegated to one part of the home, it was the entire home," Tarango said. "It was like it was multiple areas that could have been set off or gas lines opened or tinkered with, so there are a lot of questions that have to be answered."

Plano Fire Rescue said Tuesday that police K9s found no evidence of explosives, and they did not consider it a crime scene.

Atmos Energy described the explosion as "unrelated" to its natural gas system, ruling out a malfunction in or near the home, giving some reassurance to the rest of the neighborhood.

At this point, police said they have not determined what, if any, charges will be filed.

"Does this fit in to some kind of vendetta, is this potentially an insurance claim, a life insurance claim, somebody trying to take themselves out to collect on it. It could even point to bad workmanship," Tarango said.

Tarango added that investigators generally look at those closest to the incident first.

In this case, it appears a man lived at the home alone.

He was seriously injured in the blast and remains hospitalized. His name has not been released and it’s unclear if he’s spoken to investigators.

His next-door neighbors, a family of five, were also injured in the blast.

Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest.

But Tarango said they’d have to consider all possibilities, including outside tampering with gas lines.