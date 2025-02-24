Family mourns Forest Hill mom of 2 killed by stray bullet in her own backyard

The Brief Family members say 36-year-old Marisela Camarillo was struck by a stray bullet on Saturday night while sitting in her backyard enjoying the weather. She died at the scene. Her brother, who was also hit, survived. Police have not yet arrested the person responsible.



Investigators are still trying to find the person responsible for the stray bullet that hit and killed a mother in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill.

Police said the 36-year-old woman was sitting outside with her family on Saturday night when the gunfire erupted.

Marisela Camarillo killed by stray bullet

The backstory:

Marisela Camarillo and her adult brother were both struck by what Forest Hill police believe was a stray bullet fired around 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police were on the scene within moments. Sadly, Marisela was pronounced dead in her backyard. Her brother is expected to survive.

Family mourns Marisela Camarillo

What they're saying:

Marisela leaves behind a husband and two children, ages 14 and 15.

"She was always full of life," her grieving husband, Carlos, told FOX 4.

Carlos Camarillo said his wife was in their backyard near a fire pit awaiting an Uber Eats food delivery when she was shot.

"We got some enchiladas from a restaurant nearby and we were eating dinner outside when she got a notification that Uber was outside the door for the kids. My wife called one of the kids and said, ‘Hey, go get the food. It’s here.’ And that was the last thing she said," he said.

The family believes the same bullet struck both Marisela and her brother.

"I turned around, and I heard the bullets coming through and I saw my brother-in-law, he fell and when he looked up, he looked at my wife because she was already on the floor," Carlos said. "I couldn’t imagine that something like this could happen in my own house. The only thing we want is justice for my wife Maricela."

Forest Hill police search for suspect

What we know:

The family’s home on Frisco Drive backs up to Bixby Lane. Just to the north, there are businesses along the Mansfield Highway. Investigators determined the bullet was fired from that direction.

"We are canvassing, going business to business trying to see if we can get any additional information. It was 7 p.m., so it was dark. Some of the video surveillance we seen, it’s very gray, but we are trying to figure out the time period of vehicle traffic and foot traffic," said Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez.

What we don't know:

Over the weekend, police said they had interviewed witnesses, executed nearby search warrants, and recovered evidence, including several firearms.

They have not released any additional details about the investigation or their search for the gunman.

So far, no arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

Chief Hernandez called the shooting a terrible tragedy.

"Definitely not something anyone is prepared for. You’re enjoying, you know, family in the backyard. The last thing you’re expecting is for someone to get hurt," he said.