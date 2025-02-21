Forest Hill incident leaves 3 people in critical condition

article

Police in Forest Hill are investigating an incident that sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

What we know:

Video from SKY 4 shows a large police response Friday afternoon near an auto dealership near the Mansfield Highway intersection with SE Loop 820.

MedStar confirms it responded to the 5300 block of Mansfield Highway and transported three people in critical condition to a local hospital.

There are several evidence markers in the dealership parking lot.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 reached out to the Forest Hill Police Department for basic details, but the police chief said would release information in a few hours.

We don’t know how the three victims were hurt. It’s unclear if it was a shooting or something else.

It’s unclear if police are looking for a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.