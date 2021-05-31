Flower Mound man accused of pointing gun at people facing ten charges

article

The man police say pointed a gun at people in Flower Mound over the weekend is facing an assortment of charges.

Police say Jerrod Brown, 42, also tried to enter a fire station. When he pointed his weapon at officers, they opened fire but did not hit Brown.

Brown is charged with five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, one count of assault on a public servant and one count of resist arrest search or transport.

Brown is being held in the Denton County jail on a $1 million bond.

