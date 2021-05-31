Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:17 PM CDT, Red River County
10
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Denton County, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:15 AM CDT until WED 9:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:52 AM CDT until WED 1:12 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:28 PM CDT until THU 1:04 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:30 AM CDT until WED 3:51 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 6:30 PM CDT, Palo Pinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Hamilton County, Bosque County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 2:54 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County

Flower Mound man accused of pointing gun at people facing ten charges

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Flower Mound
FOX 4
article

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - The man police say pointed a gun at people in Flower Mound over the weekend is facing an assortment of charges.

Police say Jerrod Brown, 42, also tried to enter a fire station. When he pointed his weapon at officers, they opened fire but did not hit Brown.

Brown is charged with five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, one count of assault on a public servant and one count of resist arrest search or transport.

Brown is being held in the Denton County jail on a $1 million bond.

MORE: Police: Man who pointed gun at people at Flower Mound park, tried to enter fire station arrested