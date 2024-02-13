Flight attendants to picket at DFW, Love Field as part of worldwide protest

Thousands of flight attendants will head to the picket lines on Tuesday for what's being called a "Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action."

More than two-thirds of flight attendants in the U.S. are in contract negotiations with their employers, including Fort Worth-based American, Dallas-based Southwest, Alaska, Frontier and United Airlines.

Today's demonstrations are not expected to disrupt flights.

READ MORE: American Airlines lays off customer service workers

Picketing is planned at DFW and Love Field Airports starting at 11 a.m.

Organizers say more than 100,000 flight attendants in uniform will be on the picket lines at airports in 30 cities in the U.S., plus Canada and the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: Southwest Airlines pilots okay five-year contract, includes immediate 29% pay raise

Flight attendants are seeking more sick days, better pay and better working conditions.