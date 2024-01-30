American Airlines lays off customer service workers

American Airlines will lay off more than 650 workers as it overhauls its customer service department.

More than 300 of those workers are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The others are being laid off in Arizona.

American said it is streamlining the way it handles passengers’ complaints about lost luggage and canceled flights.

So, instead of several teams to address various problems, the airline will create one new service team.

Workers impacted by these layoffs get the first chances at the 135 jobs for this new team.