First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Dallas to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

article

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited North Texas on Tuesday to support a stalled out COVID-19 vaccination effort across the country.

Biden stopped at a vaccination site at Dallas ISD’s Conrad High School to encourage Americans, and especially young people, to get the vaccine.

A young boy had a great distraction while getting the shot: a conversation with the first lady and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

Biden also visited with students, their relatives and staff. She talked to them about how the pandemic has affected them and why they chose to get the shot now.

"Do it for your children, grandparents, neighbors… celebrate the 4th the way it should be," Biden said.

It was the second of four school vaccination events being held at Dallas ISD schools this week in conjunction with Parkland Hospital, a move by the district now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for people age 12 and up. Those who got vaccinated at Tuesday's clinic got a free pass to Six Flags.

The Biden administration already acknowledged the U.S. would fall short of its July 4 vaccination goals. The president wanted 70 percent of U.S. adults to be at least partially vaccinated, but instead the nation is at 66 percent.

In Dallas County, 48 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated. It’s 47 percent in Tarrant County, 52 percent in Denton County and 58 percent in Collin County.

RELATED:

First Lady Jill Biden to tour COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Dallas ISD campus

Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden will visit COVID-19 vaccination sites in North Texas