First Lady Jill Biden will visit COVID-19 vaccination sites in North Texas

article

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be visiting North Texas next week.

They will be visiting COVID-19 vaccination sites in Dallas and Houston on June 29.

The goal is to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The CDC reports that about 66% of adults in the U.S. have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

That falls just short of the Biden Administration's goal to have 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4.