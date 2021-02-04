First case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Denton County

article

Denton County identified its first case of the more contagious British strain of COVID-19.

It’s the fifth known case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in North Texas. Dallas County has reported four cases over the past month.

The new patient lives in an unincorporated area in northeast Denton County and has no recent travel history, county health officials said.

The variant was first seen in the United Kingdom and is one of three strains that doctors believe are more contagious. The others were found in South Africa and Brazil.

B.1.1.7 is more easily transmitted but does not appear to have any different or worse symptoms.

"The UK B.1.1.7 variant test result here in Denton County underscores what we already know: COVID-19 remains an ongoing pandemic and Denton County has continuing risk," said Dr. Matt Richardson, the Denton County Public Health Director. "Masks and physical distancing are required as we quickly deploy vaccine every week."

Advertisement

County health officials and epidemiologists will continue to track and investigate the case with help from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

RELATED: First-known case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Dallas County