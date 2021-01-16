First-known case of COVID-19 variant found in Dallas County

article

Dallas County health officials confirmed the first-known case of the COVID-19 variant that was first seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Dallas County.

This is the third case of the variant B.1.1.7 identified in Texas. The first Texas case was found in Harris County.

Officials said the person who tested positive for the variant is a Dallas man in his 20s, and has no recent history of travel outside the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, variant B.1.1.7 is associated more "efficient and rapid transmission", but there is currently no evidence to suggest that it has any impact on the severity of disease or vaccine efficacy.

Health officials are reminding everyone that while this variant is believed to be more transmissible, taking proper precautions will still stop the spread of all the COVID-19 variants.

"This is now the third identified case in Texas and we can assume there are more cases in our community due to the nature of this variant and how quickly it spreads. We must remain vigilant in our fight against this virus and continue all preventative and protective measures such as wearing our mask, washing our hands, and physical distancing. Dallas County Health and Human Services will continue to closely monitor this case and any potential contacts," said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang.