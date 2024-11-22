Ferris ISD employee fired for improper communication with student
FERRIS, Texas - A Ferris Independent School District employee was fired for inappropriate communication with a student.
Parents in the district, south of Dallas, received a letter from the superintendent saying the investigation started on Wednesday.
The employee was fired after confirming the inappropriate communication.
The name of the employee and their role in the district were not released.
Ferris ISD said it had alerted the Texas Education Agency and the authorities.