Expand / Collapse search

Ferris ISD employee fired for improper communication with student

By
Published  November 22, 2024 11:59am CST
Dallas County
FOX 4
article

FERRIS, Texas - A Ferris Independent School District employee was fired for inappropriate communication with a student.

Parents in the district, south of Dallas, received a letter from the superintendent saying the investigation started on Wednesday.

The employee was fired after confirming the inappropriate communication.

Featured

Ferris hopes to partner with charter school for unique educational opportunity
article

Ferris hopes to partner with charter school for unique educational opportunity

A charter school hoping to open in Ferris, just south of Dallas, plans to do so in a unique partnership with help from the city of Ferris.

The name of the employee and their role in the district were not released.

Ferris ISD said it had alerted the Texas Education Agency and the authorities.

The Source

  • The information in this article comes from a letter the Ferris Independent School District sent to parents.