Woman arrested for planning fentanyl-laced chocolate murder of ex-husband: Parker County SO

The Brief A woman in Parker County was arrested for allegedly plotting to murder her ex-husband. Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, planned to send him fentanyl-injected chocolates as an engagement gift. Stanley was caught during an undercover sting and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.



A woman has been arrested in Parker County for allegedly planning to murder her ex-husband with a box of fentanyl-injected chocolates.

Parker County fentanyl chocolate murder plot

A protected source alerted the Parker County Sheriff's Office that Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was planning to murder her ex-husband, the agency said in a Friday release.

Stanley had reportedly been recorded detailing her plan to an acquaintance. She allegedly intended to buy powdered fentanyl and inject it into a high-end box of chocolate, which she planned to mail to her ex-husband as a congratulatory gift for his recent engagement, along with a "honeymoon incentive offer."

Parker County investigators worked undercover with Stanley, they said, and she ended up driving several hours from Coleman, Texas, to Parker County to purchase the fentanyl.

She reportedly met with an undercover investigator at a motel, planning to buy the illegal drugs. She was taken into custody immediately after.

According to the sheriff's office, Stanley was also found to be in possession of 9.5 grams of methamphetamines.

She has been indicted for criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her total bond is set at $450,000.