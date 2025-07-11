Woman arrested for planning fentanyl-laced chocolate murder of ex-husband: Parker County SO
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A woman has been arrested in Parker County for allegedly planning to murder her ex-husband with a box of fentanyl-injected chocolates.
Parker County fentanyl chocolate murder plot
A protected source alerted the Parker County Sheriff's Office that Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was planning to murder her ex-husband, the agency said in a Friday release.
Stanley had reportedly been recorded detailing her plan to an acquaintance. She allegedly intended to buy powdered fentanyl and inject it into a high-end box of chocolate, which she planned to mail to her ex-husband as a congratulatory gift for his recent engagement, along with a "honeymoon incentive offer."
Parker County investigators worked undercover with Stanley, they said, and she ended up driving several hours from Coleman, Texas, to Parker County to purchase the fentanyl.
She reportedly met with an undercover investigator at a motel, planning to buy the illegal drugs. She was taken into custody immediately after.
According to the sheriff's office, Stanley was also found to be in possession of 9.5 grams of methamphetamines.
She has been indicted for criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her total bond is set at $450,000.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Parker County Sheriff's Office