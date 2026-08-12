FBI offers $50K reward for info about Irving double murder suspect

The Brief The FBI is offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada, accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother in Irving in 2024. Four people have already been charged for allegedly helping Paguada escape North Texas and destroying evidence after the murders. Federal authorities believe Paguada fled to Honduras and remains at large as a fugitive.



The FBI is offering a big reward for information about the man accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother in Irving in 2024.

They’re hoping the $50,000 will lead to tips on Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada’s whereabouts.

Irving Double Murder

The backstory:

Irving police said the double murder happened on Jan. 19, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of West Irving Boulevard.

Investigators believe Paguada shot and killed 23-year-old Nayeli Medina, who he had been in a relationship with, and her mother, 55-year-old Juana Rodriguez. Medina’s 5-year-old son witnessed the murders.

Four people are already in custody after being accused of helping Paguada escape.

Two women -- Nicolle Martinez Tome and Paguada’s sister, Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz – allegedly helped him get rid of the vehicle he used to flee the scene and one of them also deleted digital evidence. They were allegedly paid $100 to get rid of Paguada's SUV.

Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez was charged with hindering apprehension of a known felon. Investigators said he helped transport Paguada to the Houston area hours after the murders.

And that fourth person, Escarleth Mejia, allegedly helped coordinate Paguada’s escape from North Texas to Houston.

What they're saying:

"Let me be clear. Helping someone evade justice that has taken two lives is not a small act. It is a serious and deliberate choice to help a wanted criminal escape accountability," said Irving Police Chief Derek Miller. "Despite these arrests, there's still work to be done. Hector Paguada remains a fugitive from justice, and we believe someone knows where he is."

Reward Offered

What's new:

Federal investigators believe Paguada ended up fleeing to Honduras and may still be in that country.

They’re asking for the community’s help in locating him. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

"This is a violent fugitive. I mean, the fact that you know the events of this were carried out in front of a 5-year-old should speak against not just the investigation but the potential danger. So, we recognize that concern, but that shouldn't outweigh the need for us to bring justice for these victims and for the community," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online by visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Local perspective:

The victim’s family told FOX 4 in 2024 that the killings left the 5-year-old boy orphaned. And more than two years later, police said they haven’t forgotten about him.

"The family of the victims deserve answers and deserve accountability. We have not forgotten the victims, and we will not stop until Hector Paguada is found and held accountable," Chief Miller said.