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Fort Worth reaches $11.25 million settlement with Atatiana Jefferson family

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FOX 4
Atatiana Jefferson
Published August 11, 2026 6:59 PM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 6:59 PM CDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Aaron Dean sentenced to 11+ years in prison for killing of Atatiana Jefferson
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Aaron Dean sentenced to 11+ years in prison for killing of Atatiana Jefferson

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Aaron Dean sentenced to 11+ years in prison for killing of Atatiana Jefferson

Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Jefferson earlier this month.

The Brief

    • Fort Worth has agreed to pay $11.25 million to the family of Atatiana Jefferson, who was killed inside her home by a police officer in 2019.
    • A large portion of the new financial payout will go directly into trust funds created for Jefferson’s nephews and other family members.
    • The proposed settlement faces a final vote by the Fort Worth City Council on Aug. 25.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth has reached a settlement with the family of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by former police officer Aaron Dean.

Settlement in Atatiana Jefferson Case

Atatiana Jefferson

What we know:

The city is prepared to pay $11.25 million for Jefferson’s death.

Fort Worth has already approved $3.5 million for Zion Carr, the nephew who was with Jefferson when she was killed.

A large portion of the new payout will be divided into trust funds for Carr and another nephew, as well as other family members.

What they're saying:

"Atatiana Jefferson's family and loved ones have suffered a profound and unimaginable loss," said Mayor Mattie Parker. "While no settlement can undo the devastating impact of this tragedy, we hope this agreement offers a meaningful measure of closure and allows everyone to move forward."

Ashley Carr shared a statement that said the settlement bring the legal conclusion following her sister’s tragic death.

"This case represents a rare instance in which a family has received accountability both criminally and civilly following the killing of their loved one by a police officer," she said in part. "While we are grateful that Atatiana’s case resulted in both criminal and civil accountability, neither a conviction nor a financial settlement can restore what was taken from our family. Nothing can bring Atatiana home."

What's next:

The Fort Worth City Council must still approve the settlement on Aug. 25.

Atatiana Jefferson’s Death

The backstory:

Jefferson was killed inside her mother’s home in 2019 while she was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police about an open door. Officer Aaron Dean responded to the call and began checking out the property.

He shot Jefferson through a window. She was in a bedroom and holding a gun after hearing a noise in her backyard.

Dean is serving 12 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.

Related

Aaron Dean's manslaughter appeal will not be heard by Supreme Court
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Aaron Dean's manslaughter appeal will not be heard by Supreme Court

Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through the window of her mother's home in 2019. The former Fort Worth police officer is currently served a nearly 12 year sentence for manslaughter.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the city of Fort Worth, as well as past news coverage.

Atatiana JeffersonFort WorthCrime and Public SafetyFort Worth Police Department