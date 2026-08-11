Fort Worth reaches $11.25 million settlement with Atatiana Jefferson family
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth has reached a settlement with the family of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by former police officer Aaron Dean.
Settlement in Atatiana Jefferson Case
Atatiana Jefferson
What we know:
The city is prepared to pay $11.25 million for Jefferson’s death.
Fort Worth has already approved $3.5 million for Zion Carr, the nephew who was with Jefferson when she was killed.
A large portion of the new payout will be divided into trust funds for Carr and another nephew, as well as other family members.
What they're saying:
"Atatiana Jefferson's family and loved ones have suffered a profound and unimaginable loss," said Mayor Mattie Parker. "While no settlement can undo the devastating impact of this tragedy, we hope this agreement offers a meaningful measure of closure and allows everyone to move forward."
Ashley Carr shared a statement that said the settlement bring the legal conclusion following her sister’s tragic death.
"This case represents a rare instance in which a family has received accountability both criminally and civilly following the killing of their loved one by a police officer," she said in part. "While we are grateful that Atatiana’s case resulted in both criminal and civil accountability, neither a conviction nor a financial settlement can restore what was taken from our family. Nothing can bring Atatiana home."
What's next:
The Fort Worth City Council must still approve the settlement on Aug. 25.
Atatiana Jefferson’s Death
The backstory:
Jefferson was killed inside her mother’s home in 2019 while she was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew.
A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police about an open door. Officer Aaron Dean responded to the call and began checking out the property.
He shot Jefferson through a window. She was in a bedroom and holding a gun after hearing a noise in her backyard.
Dean is serving 12 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the city of Fort Worth, as well as past news coverage.