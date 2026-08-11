Fort Worth reaches $11.25 million settlement with Atatiana Jefferson family

The Brief Fort Worth has agreed to pay $11.25 million to the family of Atatiana Jefferson, who was killed inside her home by a police officer in 2019. A large portion of the new financial payout will go directly into trust funds created for Jefferson’s nephews and other family members. The proposed settlement faces a final vote by the Fort Worth City Council on Aug. 25.



The city of Fort Worth has reached a settlement with the family of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by former police officer Aaron Dean.

Settlement in Atatiana Jefferson Case

Atatiana Jefferson

What we know:

The city is prepared to pay $11.25 million for Jefferson’s death.

Fort Worth has already approved $3.5 million for Zion Carr, the nephew who was with Jefferson when she was killed.

A large portion of the new payout will be divided into trust funds for Carr and another nephew, as well as other family members.

What they're saying:

"Atatiana Jefferson's family and loved ones have suffered a profound and unimaginable loss," said Mayor Mattie Parker. "While no settlement can undo the devastating impact of this tragedy, we hope this agreement offers a meaningful measure of closure and allows everyone to move forward."

Ashley Carr shared a statement that said the settlement bring the legal conclusion following her sister’s tragic death.

"This case represents a rare instance in which a family has received accountability both criminally and civilly following the killing of their loved one by a police officer," she said in part. "While we are grateful that Atatiana’s case resulted in both criminal and civil accountability, neither a conviction nor a financial settlement can restore what was taken from our family. Nothing can bring Atatiana home."

What's next:

The Fort Worth City Council must still approve the settlement on Aug. 25.

Atatiana Jefferson’s Death

The backstory:

Jefferson was killed inside her mother’s home in 2019 while she was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police about an open door. Officer Aaron Dean responded to the call and began checking out the property.

He shot Jefferson through a window. She was in a bedroom and holding a gun after hearing a noise in her backyard.

Dean is serving 12 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.

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