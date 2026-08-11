Frisco ISD bans e-scooters, e-bikes after rash of student incidents

The Brief Frisco ISD has updated its Student Code of Conduct to prohibit the use of e-scooters and e-bikes on its campuses. The ban comes as Frisco Police have dealt with several incidents related to students riding e-bikes or e-scooters, including children as young as 10 riding them on public roads. Frisco PD points to a Frisco ordinance that prohibits the use of e-scooters on public roadways, sidewalks, or parks in the city.



Frisco ISD students begin classes tomorrow morning, but they won't be able to ride their e-scooters to school after the district changed its Student Code of Conduct.

Frisco ISD e-scooter ban

What we know:

Frisco ISD has prohibited the use of e-scooters as part of an update to its Student Code of Conduct, the district confirmed in a statement.

The change means students will no longer be able to ride e-scooters or e-bikes to and from schools in the district.

The ban aligns with an ordinance the City of Frisco has had in place for over 20 years, which prohibits the use of e-bikes and e-scooters on public roadways.

Dig deeper:

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson tells FOX 4's Steven Dial his department responded to 35 incidents involving students on e-bikes or e-scooters during the spring semester of the 2025-26 school year.

Shilson says the majority of those incidents took place right as school let out, which is a period of high car traffic.

One incident involved a teen on a mini motorcycle who hit a jogger, seriously injuring both people involved. Shilson says students as young as 10-years-old have been seen riding e-bikes on roadways in Frisco.

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson

What they're saying:

"The fact that you put kids on the road with a scooter with cars, where drivers who may be distracted, that’s not safe," Shilson said.

He continued by saying each incident will be handled on a case-by-case basis, and schools could potentially hold e-scooters if they end up being confiscated.

Frisco E-Scooter Regulations

The City of Frisco lists the following regulations for e-scooters and e-bikes on its website:

For adults and licensed minors, motor-assisted scooters are banned in parks, on sidewalks, and on any road with a speed limit of 35 mph or over. The devices may be ridden on paths and trails set aside for the exclusive operation of bicycles. Additionally, licensed minors MUST wear a helmet.

Children under the age of 18 (and not licensed) may not operate a motor-assisted scooter on any public way or public property. A child may only ride on paths and trails set aside for the exclusive operation of bicycles and MUST wear a helmet.

Parents can be held responsible for allowing or permitting a child or licensed minor to operate or ride a motor-assisted scooter in violation of city ordinance.

A violation is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

What's next:

The first day of school for Frisco ISD is Wednesday, August 12.