Karmelo Anthony’s upcoming court hearings open to observers

The Brief Upcoming court hearings for Karmelo Anthony will be open to in-person observers with an overflow room, but media cameras and livestreams will not be permitted. Anthony's defense team is requesting a retrial and the removal of Judge John Roach, citing alleged judicial bias, improper jury instructions, and unfulfilled prosecution agreements. A different judge will hear the motion to replace Judge Roach on Aug. 19, followed by arguments for a new trial on Aug. 20.



Court hearings related to Karmelo Anthony’s possible new trial and the judge’s removal will be open to observers but not live cameras.

Those hearings are set for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Karmelo Anthony seeks new trial

What's new:

Court documents reveal the upcoming hearings at the Collin County Courthouse will be open to observers.

There will also be an overflow room available if seating inside the courtroom is full. Those watching from inside the overflow room will have access to real-time audio and video.

However, that does not mean the hearing will be livestreamed.

The presiding judge has not agreed to allow media cameras in the courtroom or overflow room.

The backstory:

Anthony’s legal team is seeking a new trial over claims that the trial was effectively closed to the public, that prosecutors did not honor an off-the-record evidentiary agreement, and that instructions to the jury made it difficult for them to consider Anthony acted in self-defense.

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They also asked for Judge John Roach to be removed from post-trial hearings because of his alleged bias.

In court filings, Anthony’s lawyers said the judge made comments to news reporters following the trial and "expressed personal opinions about the propriety and correctness of the jury's verdict, the fairness of the trial and the correctness of the judge's own rulings during the trial."

When a reporter asked Roach if the jury got it right, he responded, "Yeah, they did." The judge then reportedly explained himself and talked about his rulings.

The defense argued that the judge’s personal views suggest his probable decision on a motion for a new trial.

A different Collin County judge will hold a hearing on Aug. 19 to on the motion to replace Judge Roach. The next day, the defense team will argue their motion for a new trial.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

A Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of first-degree murder in connection with 17-year-old Austin Metcalf's fatal stabbing on April 2, 2025.

Witnesses reported that Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife during a seating dispute during a regional track meet.

Anthony was a student at Centennial High School but was sitting under the Memorial High School tent. Metcalf reportedly told him to leave.

There was no evidence that the two young men knew each other.

Anthony has since been transported to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he was then transported to his unit of assignment at the Pack Unit near Navasota.

Evidence from the trial, including security and police body camera video, has since been released by a Collin County judge.

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