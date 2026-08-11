Schools starting in August among 'dumbest things' Texas does, lawmaker says.

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The Brief Texas Rep. Jared Patterson wants schools to start in September instead of August because of extreme heat. Patterson says a later start could improve student athlete safety and cut school cooling costs. Patterson said legislation to change school start dates could be introduced when lawmakers return to Austin next year.



A Texas lawmaker is pushing for children to start school later in the year because of the risks involving heat in August.

State Rep. Jared Patterson suggested moving school start dates from August to September on social media Monday.

Heat a concern for student safety

What they're saying:

"Starting school during the hottest month of the year is among the dumbest things we do as a state," Patterson said.

Patterson cites concerns about student athlete safety as one reason to push the school start back a month.

The suggestion comes after the University Interscholastic League implemented stricter heat safety standards for high school athletics and marching bands.

On Monday, a student at Lake Travis High School suffered a health emergency during football practice.

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Starting school in September could save districts money

In addition to student safety, Patterson said moving the school year back a month would save school districts money on cooling costs.

What they're saying:

"Cooling the largest buildings during the hottest month is an extreme waste of taxpayer dollars. Teachers shouldn’t go back until Sept. 1, and students after that," Patterson said. "Stay in school longer through May. Even early June would be better than mid-August."

Patterson suggested that legislation could be coming when lawmakers return to Austin next year.

"It doesn’t make sense for student athlete safety, it doesn’t make sense for the economy, it doesn’t make sense for ISD budgets, and it doesn’t make sense for the electric grid," he said. "Legislation is coming (again)."

U.S. Rep. Craig Goldman said he and former state Rep. Matt Krause had pushed for similar legislation while they were in the statehouse.

"Start date should be the Tuesday after Labor Day and last day of school should be the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, Goldman said. "The problem is, it makes common sense, and you know what happens when you bring that into government? Good luck in the 90th!"