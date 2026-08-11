Dallas crash involving fleeing suspect critically injures child

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The Brief A child riding as a passenger in a car was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a fleeing domestic disturbance suspect in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood. Dallas police apprehended the suspect at the scene near North Masters Drive and Elam Road. The suspect’s identity, formal charges, the child's age and gender, and the exact circumstances of the initial disturbance have not yet been released.



A child was critically injured in a crash involving a fleeing suspect in Dallas.

What we know:

It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pleasant Grove area.

Dallas police said the suspect was fleeing a domestic disturbance and crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of North Masters Drive and Elam Road.

A child, who was the passenger in the other vehicle, was critically injured.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

What we don't know:

No details about the child’s age or gender were released.

The name of the suspect and the charges he’s facing will be available after he is booked into jail.

Police are also still investigating the circumstances surrounding the original disturbance.