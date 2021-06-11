Father of murdered 4-year-old Dallas boy arrested on outstanding warrants

article

The father of a 4-year-old boy who was kidnapped and killed in Dallas was arrested near Houston. The charges are not related to the boy’s death.

Trevor Gernon had outstanding warrants for charges including drug possession and fraud.

Gernon’s son, Cash, was kidnapped and murdered last month in southwest Dallas.

Police said Gernon dropped the child and his twin brother off at the home of a woman he had dated and never returned. They had been living there for several months.

A man from the neighborhood, Darriynn Brown, is accused of breaking into the home and taking Cash from his bed while he was asleep.

Cash’s body was later found on a nearby sidewalk.

Brown is now charged with capital murder.

