18-year-old accused of killing Dallas 4-year-old had previous arrest in April

The man accused of kidnapping a young Dallas boy from his bedroom before stabbing him to death was arrested less than a month ago for another incident, documents show.

Darriynn Brown, 18, was out on bond for evading arrest when he allegedly took Cash Gernon, 4, from his bed over the weekend and killed him.

Police got a call on April 27 about a suspicious person sitting in a car looking at houses in the Red Bird area. A records search indicted to police the vehicle had been stolen.

When Dallas police attempted to make contact with Brown, he took off out of the car on foot and ran away from officers. After a brief foot chase through a neighborhood, Brown was taken into custody.

Officers also found marijuana on Brown, but it was below the amount that would trigger a possession charge. He was only charged for evading arrest for that April 27 incident.

Now, Brown is charged with the kidnapping of 4-year-old Cash. The child’s body was found in a southwest Dallas street a few hours after he was taken from his bed Saturday. Police say Brown could also be charged with murder, but they are waiting for forensic evidence to be processed.

