Farmers Branch mayor resigns citing personal reasons

Farmers Branch announced on Tuesday Mayor Robert Dye is resigning from his position.

A news release from the city only cited "personal reasons" to justify his departure from the office.

Dye has served as mayor of Farmers Branch for more than 5 years.

The resignation will be effective Nov. 8 or upon approval from Farmers Branch city council.

Dye's second term was not set to expire until May 2023.

Mayor Pro Tem David Merritt will preside over City Council meetings until the council makes an appointment to fill in for the remainder of Dye's term.