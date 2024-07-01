Police release video of deadly shooting at Far North Dallas encampment

Dallas police released body camera footage of a deadly shooting of a suspect in Far North Dallas.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Belt Line Road on Friday night by a woman who said a man with knives and a machete was hurting and threatening her.

"I need help, please!" a woman's voice can be heard yelling on a 911 call.

The woman made the call from her tent at an encampment behind an apartment complex.

When officers made their way through the brush, they found the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Cody Watkins, arguing with the woman in the tent.

The responding officers were able to get the woman away from Watkins and out of the tent, but he did not leave.

At a news conference on Monday, Chief Eddie Garcia said the three responding officers spent 50 minutes trying to deescalate the situation in stifling heat and get Watkins to some out.

"Back up, drop the knives with your hands up," one of the officers can be heard saying in the video.

"At one point, while continuing to hold a knife, he threw another knife at the direction of officers. When verbal commands were unsuccessful, an officer used pepper spray, a taser, 44mm stinger to get Watkins to comply," said Garcia. "The suspect yelled from the force and said 'why don't you just kill me then' and then came at the officers holding the knife."

Body camera video showed Watkins lunge out of the tent towards the officers. Two of them, Senior Corporal Brandon Massey and Officer Dakota Capparucci, opened fire, killing Watkins.

"There was one individual who dictated the outcome of this and that was the individual who charged out of that tent with a knife threatening my officers.," said Chief Garcia. "Any loss of life is tragic it's tragic for everyone involved, for those who live near the scene and for our officers involved that night. This is never our intended outcome."

The woman was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries that police say were not serious.

Cody Watkins

Police say Watkins had a lengthy criminal history of assault, fraud, unlawful carrying of a weapon and four charges of drug possession.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The officers were not physically injured.