Dallas police fatally shoot man who threatened woman with knife in Far North Dallas, DPD says

Dallas police shot and killed a man who was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in Far North Dallas.

The shooting happened in a wooded area near the 5800 block of Belt Line Road.

Police say they got a call around 6:45 p.m. for a man who assaulted a woman.

Officers found a man and a woman in a tent. Dallas police say the man was holding a knife.

Police say officers told the man to drop the knife, but he refused.

Officers used less than lethal force, but the man still moved toward officers with knife.

Police shot the man and he was taken to the hospital where he died.

The woman was also taken to the hospital for injuries that police say were not serious.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia will hold a news conference on Monday to release body camera footage of the incident.