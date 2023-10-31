World Series: Fan runs onto Chase Field, carried off by security

Security carried off a fan who ran onto the field during the fifth inning of the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks World Series game on Tuesday night.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: A fan runs onto the field in the fifth inning during Game Four of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The fan was able to make it to the infield before he was tackled by security.

The young man made the run out on the field with his phone out.

He was quickly removed from the field and play continued.

What is the punishment for running onto a baseball field?

The penalty for running onto the field during a baseball game depends on a number of things.

Most previous examples come with a lifetime ban from the stadium.

The criminal penalties depend on the laws in where the action occurred.

READ MORE: Deputies arrest man who ran across Chase Field during D-backs' NLDS sweep over Dodgers

At Chase Field, 24-year-old Gabriel Holguin was arrested and thrown in the Maricopa County Jail during Game 3 of the NLDS.

He was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Holguin is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

In Arizona, trespassing in the second-degree can be charged as a class two misdemeanor, which has a range of punishments including probation and up to 4 months in jail. A fine can also be levied.

Disorderly conduct is class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 6 months in prison and $2500 in fines.