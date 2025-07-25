The Family Place offers domestic violence help for men

The Brief The Family Place, a domestic violence shelter, is raising awareness for its services for men following the recent murders of two men in North Texas by former or current partners. While men are less often victims of domestic violence, the shelter provides a safe space, resources, and support for men and their children. The Family Place has a 24-hour hotline for anyone needing help: 214-941-1991.



In recent weeks, two men in North Texas have been murdered by a current or former intimate partner.

The Family Place, a domestic violence shelter, wants men in abusive relationships to know that they have a place to turn to for help.

Domestic Violence Men’s Shelter

What we know:

Domestic violence is most often carried out by men against women. But not always.

Earlier this month, a man was killed in a shooting inside the Shops at Red Bird. Days later, another man was shot and killed in the barber’s chair at an Arlington business park.

Both men died because of domestic violence carried out by female suspects from current or past relationships.

The Family Place said that’s why it has a shelter for men to escape violent relationships.

What they're saying:

"In 2024, 35 men and their children could have been a fatality if The Family Place did not have this in place," said Theresa Little, the program director for non-residential case management services at The Family Place. "They get life skills. They get all types of resources, a stable environment, everything to help them become self-sufficient and free from domestic violence. We provide that service for women and they are victims of domestic violence. Why would we not provide that service for men?"

Sylvester is a domestic violence survivor who visited the men’s shelter. He said he got the help he needed to become stable and then to begin again.

"I went through a domestic situation. Just ended a relationship and found myself to be in an unexpected like homeless situation. And then one of the officers that responded that day referred me to The Family Place," he said. "I’m in such a better place. And I look back at where I came from, it’s just like man, I thank God for real."

"Your life is valuable and it’s particularly valuable for the next generation. If you’re a man with children, children live what they learn. Break the cycle of domestic violence and pay it forward," Little said.

What you can do:

Whether you are a man or woman, if you need help, The Family Place has a 24-hour hotline.

Call 214-941-1991 or visit familyplace.org to get help.