Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at salon, Arlington police say

The Brief Arlington police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a hair salon. Police said a woman shot a man at the salon before shooting herself. The victims were believed to have been in a past romantic relationship, police said.



Arlington police are investigating after they said a woman entered a hair salon and shot a man multiple times before shooting herself.

What we know:

Officers responded to a hair salon on S. Cooper Street around 10:15 Friday morning for a shooting.

Witnesses told police a woman entered the salon and shot a 37-year-old, who was a customer, multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the woman was attempting to leave the building when they arrived.

She then went back inside the salon and shot herself, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Arlington police said they aren't sure what led to the shooting, but noted that the man and woman had previously been in a romantic relationship.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the man and woman have not been released.

No other injuries were reported.