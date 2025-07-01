Red Bird Mall shooting: 1 dead, 1 in custody

article

One person was killed in a shooting at Red Bird Mall on Tuesday.

What we know:

Dallas Police say they responded to a shooting call around 4 p.m.

Investigators found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took a suspect into custody.

The police department says the incident is still under investigation but reveals the shooting occurred inside the mall.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Dallas City Council Member Lori Blair's statement

What they're saying:

"As we await further information and the completion of the investigation, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones," said Council Member Lorie Blair.

"My heart and prayers are with them and with the entire District 8 community during this difficult time. I urge anyone with information to cooperate fully with law enforcement and trust in the professionalism of our police and public safety teams. I am in communication with the Dallas Police Department and remain committed to keeping the public informed as more details emerge."