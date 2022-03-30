Family of Trevor Reed, who is detained in Russia, in D.C. in hopes of meeting with President Biden

article

The Granbury parents of a Marine veteran who is in prison in Russia protested outside of the White House Wednesday in hopes of getting President Joe Biden's attention.

Their protest comes as the State Department issued a new advisory warning Americans to avoid travel to Russia or Ukraine.

Trevor Reed has been in custody in Russia since 2019.

His family fears the 28-year-old’s health is deteriorating, concerned he may have tuberculosis.

The Reeds did speak with President Biden when he was in Fort Worth a few weeks ago.

They spoke with him briefly and were promised an in-person meeting, but said they have not received a follow-up.

"He won't speak, and don't get me wrong, most presidents don't want to speak to hostage families. We're not the only hostage family, and at the same time, he's going downhill fast," Reed’s father, Joey Reed, said Wednesday.

At an unrelated event in Washington Wednesday, President Biden was asked about meeting with the Reeds.

"I’m going to see if I can get to see them. They’re good people. We’re trying to work that out," Biden said.

Reed was sentenced in 2020 to nine years in a Russian prison colony, convicted on charges of assaulting two police officers.

The Reeds said they are staying in Washington for the rest of the week, hoping to get their face-to-face meeting with Biden soon.