Denton man charged with indecent exposure had history of criminal trespassing in women's bathrooms

The Brief The Denton man who was arrested on an indecent exposure charge has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespass since the beginning of 2025, according to jail records. 27-year-old Jeremiah Devereaux was arrested twice in 2025 on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Both arrests occurred in Denton County. He was also arrested in 2017 for aggravated sexual assault in Aubrey. Devereaux was arrested on Jan. 31 at the University of North Texas and faces indecent exposure and criminal trespass charges after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a restroom and attempting to enter the women's locker room at a local gym.



The Denton man charged with indecent exposure last weekend has faced multiple arrests over the last year, jail records show.

What we know:

27-year-old Jeremiah Devereaux was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with indecent exposure and criminal trespass at the University of North Texas after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a restroom.

Jail records show Devereaux had previously been arrested multiple times on criminal trespass charges for trying to enter women's locker rooms.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jeremiah Devereaux 2017 mugshot

In January 2025, Devereaux was arrested by Texas Women's University police on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Police said Devereaux was allegedly attempting to follow a female victim into the bathroom.

Later that year, in August 2025, Devereaux was arrested by the Denton County Sheriff's Office for criminal trespass.

In 2017, Devereaux was arrested for aggravated sexual assault by Aubrey police.

The backstory:

Jeremiah Devereaux was arrested on Jan. 31 following a series of incidents in women’s restrooms and locker rooms at a local gym and two university campuses, police said.

Jeremiah Devereaux was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 31, after officers responded to a criminal trespass call in the 1300 block of S. Loop 288. Witnesses at a local gym reported that a man had entered the women’s locker room, sauna, and bathroom. Devereaux allegedly ran from the scene but was arrested by officers on an outstanding theft warrant.

The arrest led to a joint investigation involving the Denton Police Department and the University of North Texas (UNT) Police Department.

Authorities linked Devereaux to an indecent exposure incident that happened Friday, Jan. 30, at the UNT campus, where a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman in a restroom. UNT Police subsequently obtained a warrant for his arrest in that case.