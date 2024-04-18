Fake priest accused of stealing money from churches in Texas arrested in California

An accused burglar who allegedly posed as a priest to steal money from churches across the U.S., including Texas, was arrested in California.

"Father Martin", whose real name is Malin Rostas, was taken into custody by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office in California on an outstanding felony warrant from Pennsylvania related to burglary charges.

Malin Rostas

Police say Rostas, a 45-year-old from New York, was attempting to burglarize a church in California when he was arrested last Tuesday.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas said that a man who called himself Father Martin and Father Guillermo was able to gain limited access to five of its churches in October 2023.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Catholic Diocese of Dallas)

The Diocese said that there were no reports of anything stolen.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says Rostas is a suspect of a burglary in the Houston area as well.

The investigation remains active, with authorities urging potential victims or individuals with pertinent information to come forward.

FOX 26 Houston contributed to this report.



