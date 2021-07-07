Ex-Richardson mayor, husband back on trial in federal corruption case

article

The former mayor of Richardson and her developer husband are on trial for a second time on federal corruption charges.

Prosecutors said Laura Jordan, who was known as Laura Maczka when she was elected mayor in 2013, voted for zoning changes that allowed Mark Jordan to build new apartments.

In exchange, she got thousands of dollars and other perks from her future husband.

A jury found the pair guilty on four counts of bribery and wire fraud two years ago but the convictions were thrown out because of an improper remark a bailiff made about the case that may have swayed the verdict.

The new trial is happening in federal court in Sherman.