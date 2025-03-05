Trackdown: Help find gunmen who killed Irving man at his front door

The Brief Irving police say they still have no leads in the Feb. 23 shooting of 37-year-old Torrance Deveroex. Police say he was killed when 3 young men shot through his front door. Deveroex is also the son of Dallas County Constable Deanna Hammond. Police have not identified the suspects or a possible motive.



Irving police have no leads in the murder of a man gunned down in his home.

Detectives say they can’t find anything in the victim's life that could have brought this to his front door.

What we know:

Torrance Deveroex, 37, was shot and killed on Feb. 23 around 5 a.m. at his home off Evergreen Street in Irving.

Surveillance video appears to show the three young men, about high school age, who shot through Deveroex’s door and killed him.

In the video, you can see one suspect in a red hoodie, one in a white hoodie and a third in a red jacket. The shooting wasn’t captured on camera, but the gunshots could be heard.

The trio was seen leaving in a dark-colored Honda or Acura sedan.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the three suspects.

It’s unclear why the gunmen specifically targeted Deveroex.

What they're saying:

Deveroex is the son of Dallas County Constable Deanna Hammond.

"This wasn't his path. He was an honor student in high school. He played football in high school. He had scholarships," she said. "He mentored young boys, and he tutored his teammates. "He coached little league football with his son, and he took them to a championship twice last year."

Hammond is pleading for someone to come forward to capture her son’s killers.

"This week has been tough; last week was tough. I pretty much was in shutdown mode," she said. "I am a woman of faith, but I still don't understand… I don't understand why they took my baby."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Irving Police Det. David Gorski at 972-721-3541 or email him at DGorski@cityofirving.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted anytime by calling 972-273-1010 or emailing IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org (reference case #25-3825).