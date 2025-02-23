Irving deadly shooting: Police looking for 3 suspects

The Brief Irving police are searching for three suspects in a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday morning on Evergreen Street. Surveillance video captured footage of the three suspects at the scene.



Irving police are looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for a shooting early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police were called to the 3800 block of Evergreen Street, not far from Belt Line Road and W. Pioneer Drive, around 5 a.m. Sunday for the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had died.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows three suspects in the area of the shooting.

In the video, you can see one suspect in a red hoodie, one in a white hoodie and a third in a red jacket walking across a parking lot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: Irving Police Department

The suspects leave the frame, shots are heard, and then they can be seen running from the area.

They are then seen getting into a dark vehicle. Police say they left the area in that vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the victim.

Investigators have not given any other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What you can do:

Irving police are asking if you recognize any of the three men to call detectives at 972-721-3541 or submit an anonymous ti at 972-273-1010 or email IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org