Irving deadly shooting: Police looking for 3 suspects
IRVING - Irving police are looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for a shooting early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Police were called to the 3800 block of Evergreen Street, not far from Belt Line Road and W. Pioneer Drive, around 5 a.m. Sunday for the sound of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a man that had died.
Surveillance footage obtained by police shows three suspects in the area of the shooting.
In the video, you can see one suspect in a red hoodie, one in a white hoodie and a third in a red jacket walking across a parking lot.
Source: Irving Police Department
The suspects leave the frame, shots are heard, and then they can be seen running from the area.
They are then seen getting into a dark vehicle. Police say they left the area in that vehicle.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the victim.
Investigators have not given any other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
What you can do:
Irving police are asking if you recognize any of the three men to call detectives at 972-721-3541 or submit an anonymous ti at 972-273-1010 or email IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org
