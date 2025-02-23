Expand / Collapse search

Irving deadly shooting: Police looking for 3 suspects

Published  February 23, 2025 6:19pm CST
Irving
Irving murder investigation: Search for suspects

Irving police released video of three suspects involved in a deadly shooting on Evergreen Street early Sunday morning.

The Brief

    • Irving police are searching for three suspects in a deadly shooting.
    • The shooting happened Sunday morning on Evergreen Street.
    • Surveillance video captured footage of the three suspects at the scene.

IRVING - Irving police are looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for a shooting early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police were called to the 3800 block of Evergreen Street, not far from Belt Line Road and W. Pioneer Drive, around 5 a.m. Sunday for the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had died.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows three suspects in the area of the shooting.

In the video, you can see one suspect in a red hoodie, one in a white hoodie and a third in a red jacket walking across a parking lot.

The suspects leave the frame, shots are heard, and then they can be seen running from the area.

They are then seen getting into a dark vehicle. Police say they left the area in that vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the victim.

Investigators have not given any other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What you can do:

Irving police are asking if you recognize any of the three men to call detectives at 972-721-3541 or submit an anonymous ti at 972-273-1010 or email IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Irving Police Department.

