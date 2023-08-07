ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity on Monday

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity Monday because the excessive heat is expected to put a strain on the power grid.

ERCOT said grid conditions are expected to be normal, but there is a possibility that power reserves will be lower.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Texas has broken the single-day record for power demand several times this summer. That could happen again on Monday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the high temperatures will once again be above 100 on Monday.

Related article

A weak front will also push into the area Monday morning bringing high humidity and a heat index that could top 110 degrees.

Some storms are possible in the evening and overnight, mainly north of the metroplex.