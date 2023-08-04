Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County

Dallas weather: Streak of 100-degree days continues. How close are we to breaking a record?

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 4

Longest 100-degree streak at DFW

Temperatures climbed above 100 degrees again on Friday. It is still far from the all-time record.

Remember when temperatures in North Texas were not in the triple-digits? It has been a while.

North Texas has seen 12 consecutive days of high temperatures at or above 100 degrees and there isn't any relief in sight.

After some hope that we would dip back into the upper 90s early next week, it now looks like temperatures will stay in the triple digits.

Even with all these days over 100, we aren't even close to setting the record.

The much-talked about summer of 1980 saw 42 consecutive says with temperatures over the century mark.

An 18-day streak would put you in the top 10.

So far this year, we've seen 26 days when temperatures topped 100 degrees.

The average triple-digit tally for a year is 20 days.

The all-time record was 71 in 2011!

Longest 100-degree Streaks in DFW

  1. 42 days (1980)
  2. 40 days (2011)
  3. 29 days (1998)
  4. 25 days (1952)
  5. 24 days (1999)