Remember when temperatures in North Texas were not in the triple-digits? It has been a while.

North Texas has seen 12 consecutive days of high temperatures at or above 100 degrees and there isn't any relief in sight.

After some hope that we would dip back into the upper 90s early next week, it now looks like temperatures will stay in the triple digits.

Even with all these days over 100, we aren't even close to setting the record.

The much-talked about summer of 1980 saw 42 consecutive says with temperatures over the century mark.

An 18-day streak would put you in the top 10.

So far this year, we've seen 26 days when temperatures topped 100 degrees.

The average triple-digit tally for a year is 20 days.

The all-time record was 71 in 2011!

Longest 100-degree Streaks in DFW