ERCOT predicts record power demand this summer

The operator of the state’s power grid said this could be one of the hottest summers on record.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas will release its summer forecast Tuesday and look at whether it can meet anticipated demand to keep the lights and the air conditioning running.

Texas has already broken the daily record for power demand twice this season.

And with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Tuesday, the demand for power is expected to be close to the available supply around 3 p.m.

A graph showing the forecast of supply and demand from ERCOT shows some padding for power plants that can be turned on quickly if needed.