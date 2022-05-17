Texas power grid: ERCOT expects to meet peak demands this summer

article

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said there will be enough power to meet demand this summer even though record-breaking demand is expected.

Any time there is discussion about extremes in weather – very hold or very cold temperatures – there’s going to be concern about the state’s power grid and whether it can hold up against the extra demand.

ERCOT, the operator of the state’s power grid, issued a report Monday that aims to reassure the public that there will be adequate supplies of power this summer.

It said the state does expect record demand on the grid when the weather is at its warmest. That’s due in part to the growing population in Texas.

This past Friday, six power generation facilities were tripped offline and ERCOT issued an emergency alert asking customers to conserve energy.

An Austin-based energy expert told FOX 26 in Houston he hopes the temporary loss of those six plants last week is not a sign of bigger problems going forward.

"ERCOT and the PUC often tell the public they're running the grid conservatively. And really what that means is they're keeping a lot more reserves available, pushing those plants much harder than they normally would be. And that's going to cause them to break when we really need them potentially. And we saw that, I think, last Friday. Hopefully, we don't see that more of that this summer," said Doug Lewin, the president of Stoic Energy Consulting.

Lewin said stretches of triple-digit temperatures for multiple days over the summer could mean serious problems for the power grid.

But in the report Monday, ERCOT said it is forecasting an adequate amount of reserve capacity to meet the heightened summer demand.

