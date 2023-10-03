ERCOT seeks more capacity to avoid winter shortages

The agency in charge of the Texas power grid is getting ready for winter weather over the next few months.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked for bids from power producers Monday to boost its operating reserves.

The goal is to increase it by 3,000 megawatts between December and February.

On average, a megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

"Our request to procure capacity in advance of winter is part of our continued commitment to maintain grid reliability and resiliency," said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas. "ERCOT is not projecting energy emergency conditions this winter season, but we want to be prepared and ensure all available tools are readily available if needed."

ERCOT said there has been significant peak load growth since last winter and some existing power sources are being phased out.

Without the additional reserves, grid conditions could be tight during a winter storm.