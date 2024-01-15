ERCOT asks for Texans to conserve energy again on Tuesday morning

Power grid operator ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy on Tuesday for a second consecutive morning.

ERCOT issued a Conservation Appeal for Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The forecast on ERCOT's website on Monday afternoon shows demand surpassing supply in the morning hours on Tuesday.

As of noon Monday, ERCOT was projecting 86,000 MW of demand at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Capacity is projected at about 82,000 MW at that time.

ERCOT says Texas broke an all-time winter peak demand record with 75,559 MW in the 9-10 a.m. hour on Monday.

The all-time peak demand record of 85,508 MW occurred August 10, 2023.

The forecast on the site generally overestimates demand and does not account for certain last-minute tools that ERCOT can deploy.

The power grid operator says that Texans should only conserve energy if it is safe to do so.

ERCOT called for Texans to conserve energy on Monday as well.

The grid held up on Monday, with supply outpacing demand.

A Conservation Appeal is issued when the electrical demand is forecast to possibly enter emergency operations due to lower reserves.

There is another level above that.

An Energy Emergency Alert is issued when extra resources are needed due to low energy reserves. There are three levels of EEA, with controlled outages coming after hitting Level 3.

There were local outages in some parts of North Texas, but those were not due to grid failures.

Another round of arctic air is expected on Monday night.

Temperatures will likely stay below freezing until Wednesday morning.