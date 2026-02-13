2026 Primary Election: Key races and what’s on the ballot in North Texas
DALLAS - Before you head to the polls for the March 3 primary election, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.
Key Races in North Texas
U.S. Senate
The biggest race on the ballot is the statewide race for John Cornyn's U.S. Senate seat. Republican voters will be selecting between John Cornyn, Ken Paxton, and Wesley Hunt. Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico are the front-runners for the Democratic nomination.
- Who are the Republicans running for US Senate in Texas?
- Who are the Democrats running for US Senate in Texas?
U.S. House District 30
This is Jasmine Crockett’s seat that she’ll give up to run for Senate. Both sides have primaries with multiple candidates. On the Republican side, Sholdon Daniels is running away with fundraising with $350,000 raised. No Democratic candidate has raised more than $4,400.
U.S. House District 32
This seat is held by Julie Johnson, but was redrawn, and she’s now running for District 33. The district went from a solid Democratic stronghold in Dallas to a Republican-leaning district that covers the suburbs and East Texas.
U.S. House District 33
Julie Johnson will try to get reelected in this district. She’ll be challenged in the Democratic primary by Colin Allred, who held Johnson’s seat before challenging for Senate in 2024.
North Texas Sample Ballots
Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.
- Dallas County sample ballot
- Tarrant County sample ballot
- Collin County sample ballot
- Denton County sample ballot
- Anderson County sample ballot
- Bosque County sample ballot
- Cooke County sample ballot
- Delta County sample ballot
- Ellis County sample ballot
- Erath County sample ballot
- Fannin County sample ballot
- Freestone County sample ballot
- Henderson County sample ballot
- Hill County sample ballot
- Hood County sample ballot
- Hopkins County sample ballot
- Hunt County sample ballot
- Jack County sample ballot
- Johnson County sample ballot
- Kaufman County sample ballot
- Lamar County sample ballot
- Navarro County sample ballot
- Palo Pinto County sample ballot
- Parker County sample ballot
- Rains County sample ballot
- Red River County sample ballot
- Rockwall County sample ballot
- Somervell County sample ballot
- Van Zandt County sample ballot
- Wise County sample ballot
To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote.
The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.
Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?
According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and various county election offices.