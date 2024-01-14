ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy on Monday morning

Texas power grid operator ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy on Monday morning.

A Conservation Appeal has been issued from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday morning due to "freezing temperatures, very high demand and unseasonably low wind," ERCOT said in a news release.

The power grid operator says that Texans should only conserve energy if it is safe to do so.

ERCOT said it is expecting similar conditions on Tuesday, but an official Conservation Appeal has not been issued at this time.

ERCOT's website shows the conditions getting tight on Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast on the site generally overestimates demand and does not account for certain last-minute tools that ERCOT can deploy.

All-time peak electricity demand was 85,508 MW on August 10, 2023.

The all-time winter peak demand record of 74,525 MW was set December 23, 2022

Current projections show the demand on Monday to be around 83,000 MW.

ERCOT previously issued a Weather Watch.

A Conservation Appeal is issued when the electrical demand is forecast to possibly enter emergency operations due to lower reserves.

There is another level above that.

An Energy Emergency Alert is issued when extra resources are needed due to low energy reserves. There are three levels of EEA, with controlled outages coming after hitting Level 3.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through Wednesday.