British woman killed in Texas after argument with father over Trump, UK investigators say

The Brief A British coroner has ruled the 2025 shooting death of 23-year-old Lucy Harrison in Prosper, Texas, an "unlawful killing," contradicting her father's claims that the weapon discharged accidentally. The fatal incident occurred during a heated political argument between Harrison and her father, with evidence showing the handgun was pointed at her chest when it fired, according to the British coroner. The Collin County Medical Examiner has classified the death as a homicide.



A British coroner has ruled the 2025 shooting death of a 23-year-old woman at her father’s Texas home was an "unlawful killing," following an inquest that concluded this week.

Woman dies in 2025 Prosper shooting

What we know:

Lucy Katherin Harrison was shot in the chest on Jan. 10, 2025, while visiting family in Prosper, Texas. Senior Coroner Jacqueline Devonish, presiding over the Cheshire Coroner’s Court, released the findings Wednesday, providing the family with a long-awaited explanation of the circumstances surrounding her death.

The inquest heard that Harrison had traveled to the U.S. on Dec. 27, 2024, to visit her younger siblings and was scheduled to return to the U.K. the day she was killed. Her father, a British-born U.S. citizen, told investigators he had recently purchased a Glock handgun for protection and kept it in a nightstand.

‘Big argument’ the day of her death

Timeline:

According to evidence presented during the inquest, the firearm discharged as it was being shown to Lucy. The coroner's court heard that the day of the shooting had been marked by a "big" political argument between Lucy and her father about the upcoming inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Family members initially believed she had suffered a medical episode and only realized she had been shot when emergency responders found a bullet wound to her chest. Harrison received CPR at the scene but was pronounced dead at Baylor Medical Center in McKinney at 3:45 p.m.

The British coroner’s conclusion of unlawful killing is different from the father’s statement that the discharge was accidental.

The record of the inquest noted the weapon was pointed in her direction at chest height when it fired. The Collin County Medical Examiner autopsy report showed she died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the death is listed as a homicide.

Death investigation

The Prosper Police Department assisted in the cross-border investigation, providing statements and evidence to the British court. While the inquest is now formally closed, the "unlawful killing" verdict carries significant weight in British law, though any further criminal proceedings would be handled by Texas authorities.

FOX Local reached out to the Prosper Police Department, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office and the Collin County District Attorney's Office regarding the case.

The Prosper Police Department released a statement saying that after a thorough investigation, they referred the case to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office for review and potential action.

"As a standard practice, we do not comment once a case has been referred, due to the possibility of ongoing investigation or pending litigation," the department said.

The Collin County District Attorney’s Office declined to discuss the case on the record.

As of this publication, no charges have been filed in the case.

Homicide is defined as the killing of one human being by another, encompassing both criminal (murder, manslaughter) and non-criminal acts (justifiable or excusable, such as self-defense). It requires a volitional act or omission that causes death, but does not inherently imply criminal intent or guilt.

Lucy Harrison's mother Jane Coates (centre), her friend Ella Gowing (left) and her boyfriend Sam Littler outside Cheshire Coroner's Court following her inquest.

‘Lucy deserved better’

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Lucy Harrison's family spoke to U.K. media about the inquest.

"Texan laws on guns are so different to England," said Lucy's mother, Jane Coates. "We heard at the inquest it is legal to own a gun in Texas and no licenses needed to own a gun for self-defense at home. You can't own a gun for self-defense in England, and it's illegal to possess a firearm without a police license. The strictest criteria applies to gun ownership in the U.K., whereas in Texas, it is legal and commonplace, and suddenly, it results in too many deaths in the USA."

Coates also expressed frustration with the initial American inquiry.

"Furthermore, it is some strongly held view that the U.S. investigation led by the Prosper Police Department lacked the rigor and scrutiny you'd expect if this had happened in the U.K., Coates said. "Lucy deserved better."