Ennis elementary school broken into, damaged

An Ennis ISD elementary school was broken into on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The district says that the suspect broke into Travis Elementary and damaged classrooms and offices.

Items were stolen from the school as well.

Ennis ISD says the suspect is in police custody.

Travis Elementary will be open on Monday morning.

The district thanked staff members who worked to get the campus ready for class on Monday.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

We also don't know what charges, if any, the suspect will face.

