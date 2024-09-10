South Texan arrested for Ennis ISD school threat
ENNIS, Texas - Ennis ISD said the person who made a vague threat against the school district has been arrested.
The district’s police department said a student received a message on social media with a threat.
Investigators found it was not credible.
Someone in Edinburg, which is roughly 500 miles away in South Texas, was arrested.
The district is urging parents to speak to their children about the consequences of posting alarming content on social media.