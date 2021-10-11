Enhanced security in place at Timberview High School following shooting

One day before students and staff return to campus at Timberview High School in Arlington, Mansfield ISD leaders announced enhanced security and a safety protocol review.

There is also some positive news about those injured in last week's on-campus shooting that left four people hurt.

Zaccheus Selby, 15, was shot four times. He's undergone two surgeries but improved over the weekend and is now in good condition.

Timothy Simpkins, 18, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is out of jail on bond.

Simpkins’ family has said he had been bullied by Zaccheus. Police will only say they are still looking into what led up to the fight and shooting and where Simpkins got the .45 caliber used in the incident.

Superintendent Kimberly Cantu had a video message for Mansfield ISD students and parents as they head back to school Tuesday.

"It is so very important that we ensure the physical and emotional safety of everyone. In order to do that, we are continuing to provide a tremendous amount of counseling support that is available, and we'll continue to do that as we go through the next several days weeks and months," she said. "Additionally, we have partnered with a local agency to provide extra support as far as police presence on our campuses. So that when people come back to school and back to work again together tomorrow, they have that sense of physical safety as well."

A GoFundMe page was started for young teacher Calvin Petitit. The 25-year-old is being called a hero for his actions to stop the fight and keep others safe.

Pettit Suffered serious gunshot wounds. But the good news is he's been released from the hospital.

Overnight, the GoFundMe page has already raised over $10,000. The page is filled with notes of gratitude from parents and grandparents of students at Timberview High School.

In all, four people were hurt last week. One person did not require hospital attention. A teenage girl was grazed by a bullet, but she is also home.