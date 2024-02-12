Electric vehicle charging hub coming to Allen

A new charging hub for electric vehicles will be coming to Watters Creek Village in Allen.

San Marcos-based XCharge North America announced the plans for a Battery Storage EV Charging Superhub on Monday.

The hub will have more than 20 stalls with ultra-fast chargers.

The chargers take approximately 20 minutes to an hour to add an 80 percent charge to an EV, depending on a series of factors, XCharge says.

The company says it will be the largest non-Tesla DC fast-charging hub in the area.

In a news release, XCharge says the station is "designed to handle seismic weather events" and can return surplus energy to the grid.

A previous XCharge station was completed in Allen last year.

The company has not said when they believe the charging station will be completed.