Elderly woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash, teen suspects wanted

Police are looking for three people involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old woman.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Royal Lane near Marsh Lane in northwest Dallas.

Witnesses told police the driver of a gray 2005 Toyota Avalon, who appeared to be a teenage boy, ran a stop sign and slammed into the victim’s car.

He and two young female passengers got out of their wrecked car and ran.

They left behind a 13-year-old girl who was pinned inside the car. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The witnesses who stopped to help the victims also tried to stop the suspects from running away, but couldn't.

Dallas police hope to question the 13-year-old and use vehicle registration information to locate them.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dallas Police Department.

The elderly woman’s name has not yet been released