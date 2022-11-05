Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland

article

Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.

Garland police said the shooting that killed Moreno-Pompa happened just before 6:30 p.m. on October 23, along the southbound lanes of 635, between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a 2018-2019 Kia Sorento.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle cut the victim’s vehicle off, before the victim’s vehicle later passed the SUV while continuing southbound on 635.

The suspect’s vehicle then approached victim’s vehicle, and the driver fired multiple shots, hitting Moreno-Pompa.

Moreno-Pompa’s family does not know what could’ve provoked the road rage shooting.

They said Moreno-Pompa didn’t carry guns, and police said they’re unaware of him having a gun on him.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Garland PD at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.