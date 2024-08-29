Accused drunk driver initially denied causing fatal Fort Worth crash, documents say

The Brief 19-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez is facing 5 counts of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash on Aug. 19. Documents show Gonzalez told police he had pulled over earlier in the night because he wasn't feeling well. Multiple beer bottles were found in Gonzalez's car. Amber Hopewell, her 3 children and her boyfriend, Willie Gunn, were killed in the crash.



The accused drunk driver in a Fort Worth crash that killed five people allegedly told police that he didn't cause the crash, but had pulled over earlier in the night because he felt like he was going to throw up.

Court documents acquired by FOX 4 revealed the details of the conversation with 19-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez following the August 19 crash that killed two adults and three children.

Eduardo Gonzalez (Source: Fort Worth Police)

Gonzalez was driving his Camaro on I-35W when he crashed into a Chevy carrying Willie Gunn, Amber Hopewell and Hopewell's three children.

Related article

The Chevy burst into flames after the crash.

Gonzalez told police on the scene that he didn't cause the crash and had pulled over because he was not feeling right. He told officers that he had stopped on the side of the highway with his hazard lights on and drank water because he felt like he was going to throw up and did not want to crash, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gonzalez then became uncooperative when they asked him about the damage to his car.

The documents said there were three Modelo beer bottles, an open beer can in the center console and a cardboard box labeled Modelo in Gonzalez's car.

Later at the hospital, police said Gonzalez had red, watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol.

When asked how intoxicated he felt on a 0 to 10 scale, Gonzalez said he was at a 1, according to the documents.

He is charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Gonzalez posted a $150,000 surety bond and was released from the Tarrant County Jail last week.